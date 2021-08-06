Watch Foo Fighters hilariously troll Westboro Baptist Church by performing Bee Gees cover on a flat-bed truck

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”