Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Watch Foo Fighters hilariously troll Westboro Baptist Church by performing Bee Gees cover on a flat-bed truck

By Louder
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notorious Westboro Baptist Church is classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America”. That the Topeka, Kansas church, which has regularly been denounced by other Christian groups, has chosen the URL ‘godhatesfags.com’ for its official website should give an insight into the levels of intolerance the church preaches, and its members have outraged public decency in the US by claiming that the 9/11 terror attacks were “divine retribution” and by conducting anti-LGBTQ+ protests at the funerals of US soldiers, while holding placards stating ‘Thank God for dead soldiers’.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brannigan
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Southern Baptist#Christian#Wasting Light#The Bee Gees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Foo Fighters play disco to drown out Westbro Baptist Church’s homophobic chants

Foo Fighters have trolled the anti-LGBT+ Westbro Baptist church on their latest tour.The group, which has targeted Foo Fighters shows on various occasions in the past, turned up at the band’s concert at the Azura Ampitheater in Kansas on 5 August. Some of the group shouted homophobic chants, while others held placards. To drown out the chants, the Foo Fighters turned up on a truck dressed as their recent disco alter egos, The Dee Gees. Earlier this year, the group released an album of covers as the Dee Gees titled Hail Satin. The 10-track album features four Bee Gees covers,...
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl reflects on living in Kurt Cobain’s ‘gross’ apartment

Dave Grohl recently sat down with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music podcast, After School Radio, in an interview that saw him reflect on his earliest encounter with Nirvana. Grohl, a Virginia native, recalled the first time he moved up to Seattle following the dissolution of his band Scream....
neuhoffmedialafayette.com

Foo Fighters invite fan on stage to play with them [VIDEO]

Dave Grohl again proves that he and the rest of the Foo Fighters gang are some of the greatest people ever. At a recent show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Dave invited fan Lauren on stage. He then lent her his guitar so she could play with the band on ‘Monkey Wrench.’ Heck, she even got to end the song with a solo!
ReligionMetalSucks

Westboro County Church 0, Foo Fighters 100,000,001

The Westboro County Church — the organization known for love-thy-neighbor-worthy slogans like “God Hates F*gs” and protesting at the funerals of Ronnie James Dio and Jeff Hanneman — amongst other Christ-like activities — protested the Foo Fighters show which took place yesterday (August 5) at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Watch teenage Foo Fighters fan Lauren borrow Dave Grohl’s guitar for killer performance of Monkey Wrench

You don’t get to be the Nicest Man In Rock without making some dreams come true for your fans. Happily, Dave Grohl has a great track record in this respect, whether that’s bringing Foo Fighters to the Italian city of Cesena in 2015 following a plea by Fabio Zaffagnini and the Rockin‘ 1000 or taking time out from a dinner party with friends to sing Sting’s iconic ‘I want my MTV’ lyric from Dire Straits’ Money For Nothing for a Philadelphia musician’s Instagram Live-streamed Grohlathon appeal.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Watch Foo Fighters Pay Musical Tribute to ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

While many written tributes have come in this week regarding late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, Foo Fighters took some time during their Thursday night (July 29) show in Cincinnati to pay musical tribute to Hill. While playing at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati, the band...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Joey Jordison’s former band Sinsaenum issue statement mourning his death

Joey Jordison’s former bandmates in Sinsaenum have paid tribute to their friend. In a tragedy which shocked and saddened the entire metal community, Jordison passed away on July 26, aged 46. Now his bandmates in the multinational blackened death metal group, which includes former Dragonforce man Frédéric Leclercq, have released...
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Dave Grohl Reveals His Foo Fighters Pre-Show Ritual

Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There's a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. During their chat, Hoppus spoke...
Music101x.com

WATCH: Foo Fighters Fan Joins On Stage to Perform “Monkey Wrench”

Okay but imagine if Foo Fighters asked you to come on stage and play guitar in a filled amphitheater… pretty rad, right?. Well that happened to one lucky fan in Kansas at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs! Frontman Dave Grohl invited a talented attendee, Lauren, to join them and play guitar for their 1997 track “Monkey Wrench.” Another superfan captured the iconic moment.
Rock Music940wfaw.com

Foo Fighters Confront Haters With Dance Party

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy