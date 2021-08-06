VIDEO: Frank Stephenson Breaks Down BMW 2 Series Design
The all-new BMW 2 Series recently made its debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. One of the attendees was automotive designer, and former BMW designer, Frank Stephenson. During the ’90s and early ’00s, Stephenson penned some very important cars for BMW, including the revival of the MINI and the original BMW X5. So, naturally, he has an emotional attachment to BMW. However, what he saw at Goodwood wasn’t exactly encouraging.www.bmwblog.com
