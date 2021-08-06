VIDEO: Frank Stephenson Breaks Down BMW 2 Series Design

The BMW M5 CS is the current Bavarian media darling. It was the M2 CS a few months back and now it’s the bigger, much more powerful M5 CS. The big 627 horsepower bruiser is garnering praise almost everywhere it goes, for its relentless performance and shocking agility. However, it’s not the only monster sedan on the market and it’s certainly not the most powerful. So what happens when it takes on the most powerful internal combustion engine-powered sedan you can currently buy, the Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye? In this new video from Throttle House, we get to find out.