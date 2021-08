After a first weekend of fall camp in which every day seemed hotter than the next, Tom Allen was pleased to wake-up Monday morning to see rain in Bloomington’s forecast. Preseason camp is about adverse conditions and how players fight through them, and Allen doesn’t just want to see Indiana go through a lot of adversity but a variety of hard times. Playing through heat is good for conditioning, but it’s only so valuable in the Midwest once the calendar turns to October and the temperatures start to fall.