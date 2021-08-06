Forecast: More breezy winds with passing showers for the weekend

Fred downgraded to a tropical depression and afternoon showers are becoming more numerous. Today & Tonight: The morning hours will continue to be clear and calm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon as clouds build in. Showers and storms will bubble up and the cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the day. About half of the area is expected to see rainfall. These storms live and die by the power of the sun, so everything will clear up overnight and temperatures will be back down in the 70s. These afternoon pop ups will continue, it’s not a bad idea to have an umbrella close by just in case this time of year.