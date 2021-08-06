Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: More breezy winds with passing showers for the weekend

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday. Brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas will also continue through Saturday. The high pressure fan will drift farther northeast on Sunday decreasing trade wind speeds a bit into early next week with decreasing shower coverage in the forecast. Increasing shower trends are likely by the middle of next week. Long range model guidance continues to show a low level disturbance with abundant moisture passing through the islands by the middle of next week. This deeper moisture and instability is associated with the remnants of a dissipated tropical cyclone. Expect a sharp increase in rainfall activity from late Tuesday onward as this unstable air mass drifts slowly from east to west across the island chain. The arrival timing may vary a bit for each island.

