EASTON, Md.- Easton police say one person died and two others were injured after the SUV they were riding in rear-ended a truck. The crash happened Monday morning on Ocean Gateway and Black Dog Alley. Police said a 2016 Hino truck, driven by 22-year-old Seth Parks, was stopped in the traffic lane of the westbound intersection when a 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by 22-year-old Brain Faust, rear-ended the truck.