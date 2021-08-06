This Agile Toy Car Helps Kids Develop Their Motor Skills
Sure, remote-control cars are fun. You press a button, or a toggle a controller, and things on wheels go really, really fast. But there’s also developmental value to toys that move. They teach kids about motion — and cause-and-effect: Not only that when you press a specific button, something specific happens. But that once an object has velocity and direction, infinite variables come into play (from the dining room furniture to the family pet). No matter your age, remote-control cars are high-reward toys — meaning, just plain crazy fun. But they also let the littles practice their fine and gross motor skills.www.fatherly.com
Comments / 0