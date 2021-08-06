Cancel
08/06/21: “South Park” renewed through season 30

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 6 days ago

Disney: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends at 9a. Magnolia: For the Love of Kitchens, Ranch to Table. Showtime: UFO at 9p, The L Word: Generation Q at 10p. ViacomCBS reported 2Q21 streaming results that included subscriber and consumption growth across its pay, premium, and free services, and streaming revenue of $983 million. With the launch of Paramount+, as well as momentum in other streaming services, ViacomCBS added 6.5 million global streaming subscribers to over 42 million. Pluto TV notched over 52M MAUs.

www.cynopsis.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Paramount+ Orders Numerous 'South Park' Movies Amid Comedy Central Renewing Series for Season 30

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that it has ordered numerous South Park movies coming exclusively to the streamer. The news comes amid Comedy Central revealing that it has renewed the long-running animated series for Season 30. In a press release, the companies unveiled the future plans for South Park, which will remain at Comedy Central through at least 2027. Additionally, Paramount+ will be getting 14 original made-for-streaming South Park movies, two of which are already set to debut in 2021.
TV & Videoscynopsis.com

08/09/21: What a mess: NBC cancels “The Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide”

Slip sliding away: NBC canceled “The Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” before the show even made it to air. Production on the reality competition, intended to premiere in the post-Olympics slot, was near completion when it was forced to shut down June 2 due to an outbreak of a parasite-induced intestinal infection, caused by contamination on the set’s location. While initial plans called for production to resume at a new location, NBC scratched plans for the show instead.
TV Seriescynopsis.com

08/10/21: Fox renews HouseBroken for season two

If there’s one place to be this year, it’s NAB Show this October. New tech. New tools. New dates. Get in on exclusive opportunities to multiply your following. NAB Show Past Attendee Sentiment Survey: 86% say in-person events are irreplaceable. Where Content Comes to Life. Join brands like ABC, CBS,...
TV Showscynopsis.com

08/12/21: “Jeopardy!” names new host

USA: Chrisley Knows Best at 9p, Growing Up Chrisley at 9:30p. “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards has been named permanent host of the syndicated game show, with Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”) on tap to host primetime and spin-off series. “We took this decision incredibly seriously,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simon Cowell breaks down as cancer survivor Nightbirde makes surprise appearance on 'AGT'

The first live results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 took place Wednesday — with harmony trio 1aChord, comedians Gina Brillon and Kabir Singh, magician Dustin Tavella, and singers Jimmie Herrod, Peter Rosalita, and Madilyn Bailey advancing to the semifinals, while hip-hop/bluegrass band Gangsta Grass, animal act Canine Stars, escape artist Matt Johnson, children’s dance company Beyond Belief, and polarizing prop comic Sethward ultimately exited the competition.
WorldCNBC

CCTV Script 06/08/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 6, 2021, Friday. On Thursday, Amazon joined other tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter to postpone the date for its employees to return to the office. Amazon has pushed back the date from September this year to early next year. However, whether or not vaccination should be made mandatory for employees to come back is a tough call.

