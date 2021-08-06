08/06/21: “South Park” renewed through season 30

USA: Chrisley Knows Best at 9p, Growing Up Chrisley at 9:30p. “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards has been named permanent host of the syndicated game show, with Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”) on tap to host primetime and spin-off series. “We took this decision incredibly seriously,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”