08/06/21: “South Park” renewed through season 30
Disney: Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends at 9a. Magnolia: For the Love of Kitchens, Ranch to Table. Showtime: UFO at 9p, The L Word: Generation Q at 10p. ViacomCBS reported 2Q21 streaming results that included subscriber and consumption growth across its pay, premium, and free services, and streaming revenue of $983 million. With the launch of Paramount+, as well as momentum in other streaming services, ViacomCBS added 6.5 million global streaming subs, bringing total global streaming subscribers to over 42 million. Pluto TV notched over 52M MAUs.www.cynopsis.com
