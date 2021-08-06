Cancel
Christian camp in Sutherlin draws kids from all over Virginia

By Kacey Martin - Star-Tribune Intern
chathamstartribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTHERLIN, Va. — What better way to spend summer days than creating, learning and having fun outdoors with friends?. This weekend, Camp Selah Ministries hosted its second and last overnight camp of the summer, drawing kids from Pittsylvania County, Newport News, Harrisonburg and other areas across the state. The property includes a camp pool, recreational lodge, sleeping quarters in the shape of an ark, an outdoor chapel, a play course made of wood and recycled materials, a prayer labyrinth, a creek and a few miles of trails—one of which was travelled by George Washington.

