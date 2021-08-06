Cancel
Renville, MN

Shooting in Renville, Minnesota, leaves one dead

By Shelby Lindrud
West Central Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a news release from the Renville Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Main Street North in Renville. When law enforcement arrived following a 911 call reporting the shooting, they found a male suspect with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was transported to ambulance to the Renville County West School ball field to meet a North Air Care helicopter.

