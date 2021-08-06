Combination of Plinabulin and Docetaxel More Effective Than Docetaxel Alone in Certain Patients With NSCLC

Emerging combination therapies and novel agents being studied as initial therapy for CLL are discussed. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: What does the pipeline of CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] therapies look like? We’ve seen this significant shift over the past several years, and I think there are a couple of notable trials we should highlight, or a couple of notable concepts, that are up and coming. Certainly, MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity is becoming a new favorable end point in the majority of clinical trials we’re seeing. Some of these include the CAPTIVATE study, for example. This is a phase 2 study that’s looking at a fixed-duration frontline treatment with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibition as well as BCL2, so it’s looking at ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax, and they are looking at various strategies. Patients will get a couple of months of ibrutinib, they will then be on venetoclax for a couple of months. Depending on MRD negativity, they will either been on placebo or be on ibrutinib to evaluate all these various schemas and approaches. One notable thing with a fixed duration, CR [complete response] rates were about 55% in some early data we saw in this phase 2 trial. There were only 80-something patients or so who were evaluated in this,but this is something notable that is, again, up and coming. It’s taking out the CD20 [monoclonal antibody] and putting on the BTK inhibition because we know how effective that is.