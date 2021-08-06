Combination of Plinabulin and Docetaxel More Effective Than Docetaxel Alone in Certain Patients With NSCLC
The combination of plinabulin and docetaxel increased overall survival (OS) in patients with second- and third-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type compared to docetaxel alone, according to topline data from the DUBLIN-3 registrational trial. Plinabulin is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is an antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer. According to the data, the combination also significantly improved overall response rate, progression-free survival, and 24- and 36-month OS rates, as well as a significant reduction in the incidence of grade 4 neutropenia.www.pharmacytimes.com
