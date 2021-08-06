Cancel
Windows 11's new focus timer feature will work with Spotify

Microsoft is betting that a little Spotify streaming could help sharpen your mind. The Verge reports that product chief Panos Panay has previewed a Focus Sessions feature in Windows 11 that uses Spotify to help you concentrate. Based on the Pomodoro Technique that divides tasks into timed segments with breaks, the new Clock app mode asks you to choose a task (from Microsoft To Do, at least for now), set a timer and choose a Spotify playlist if you need a soundtrack. When the timer is done, your music will stop and let you know it's time for a brief pause.

