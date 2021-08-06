Cancel
KQ2 Forecast: Heating up into weekend

kq2.com
 5 days ago

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.

www.kq2.com

