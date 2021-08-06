Cancel
"Nine Days" a compelling first film

By MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

"Nine Days" is a confident cinematic experience, exploring some compelling themes in a quietly effective manner. That makes it even more impressive, with "Nine Days" being the first feature film for writer/director Edson Oda. Anchored by a strong cast, including Winston Duke, Oda's film explores the meaning of life in a way we've rarely seen on the big screen.

