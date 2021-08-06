Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo man sentenced in 'wild west' style gun battle

By Jeff Reinitz
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”. Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 47-year-old Charles Anthony Ware to seven and a half years in federal prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The judge noted Ware’s criminal history was “fairly nonstop” with 30 convictions, six convictions for violent assaults on women and violent misconduct during prior prison stints.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
Waterloo, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Wild West#Prison#District Court#Makarov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy