Waterloo man sentenced in 'wild west' style gun battle

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shootout that a judge said was “not unlike the Wild West.”. Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 47-year-old Charles Anthony Ware to seven and a half years in federal prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The judge noted Ware’s criminal history was “fairly nonstop” with 30 convictions, six convictions for violent assaults on women and violent misconduct during prior prison stints.