Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mississippi Blues Marathon rescheduled to November

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mark your calendars, again. Mississippi’s Blues Marathon has a new date. The marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 16th has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 13th, 2021. This is the second time the event date has moved. Organizers explained the latest change on social media. Read...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Blues#Calendars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Mississippi Coliseum in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture (MDAC), PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will be at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Tuesday, November 9 starting at 6:00 p.m. The other shows will be held Wednesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. and at 6:00 p.m.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Barfield Hiking Marathon

Registration is closed for this event. Mark your calendars for next year! Are you looking for a challenge? Hike 26.2 miles at Barfield Crescent Park in the month of July and earn a super-soft marathon t-shirt! All miles must be hiked on the honor system here in Barfield. All registrants will receive a mileage tracker. Hike more, worry less! For all ages.
Mississippi StateCody Enterprise

Mississippi Heat brings the blues

Music genres swing and rock n’ roll are based on movement. Folk music is about people, and gospel tunes originate from the Greek “good news.” But the blues? They’re emotion – pure and simple. In fact, Blues legend B.B. King put it this way, “Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you. I could play the blues and then not be blue anymore.”
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WVU WR Target Reschedules Commitment Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
SportsIola Register

Marathon mom: Tuliamuk to run Saturday in Olympic marathon

TOKYO (AP) — Sometimes, her workouts on an exercise machine were cut short when Zoe started crying. Baby steps, U.S. marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk reminded herself. Sometimes, she stayed up late when Zoe was fussy, even though she had an early morning run.
Caribou, MEcariboumaine.org

Caribou Cares Parade Rescheduled

After speaking with the US National Weather Service Caribou ME, it looks like there may be some sunshine peeking through this afternoon (July 30, 2021), but rain showers and thundershowers are still a possibility around 6pm. We can’t risk anyone’s safety – especially with the possible thundershowers. We will POSTPONE tonight’s Caribou Cares Parade but we will RESCHEDULE the parade for August 13 (same time/place).
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Night marathon coming to Rachel

Every year at the end of August, when the moon is full, a unique phenomenon can be observed on State Route 375 (also known as the Extraterrestrial Highway). Dozens of floating lights bob down the road, making their way to the town of Rachel, for the ET Full Moon run put on by Calico Racing. […]
Mississippi StateWLBT

Mississippi Book Festival 2021 canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chapter in the Mississippi Book Festival has been delayed. It was planned for August 21st at the State Capitol Building and grounds, but some of the top authors in the lineup have already withdrawn because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in cases. So,...
Wisconsin Dells, WImyracepass.com

INEX Legend Regional Event Rescheduled for Aug 7th

Wisconsin Dells WI 7/31/21- As the field was all set to run the INEX Legend C.O.P.S. Regional event Presented by Warren Ropp of Legends Direct and Mueller's Repair and Recovery of Rosendale, rain forced a rescheduling of the $1300 to win event. The INEX Legends with be back in action Saturday Aug 7th and will run double features. The first event of the night on Aug 7th will be the INEX Regional event with the field already set to take the green flag at 6pm followed by the night cap of the Weaver Auto Value 25.
MLSABQJournal

United reschedules September home match

New Mexico United’s home match scheduled for Sept. 22 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC has been moved to Sept. 29 instead, the United Soccer League Championship division soccer team said on Wednesday. (Click here for the updates schedule.) United cited a “scheduling conflict” but didn’t add details. The Albuquerque Isotopes,...
Public HealthWLBT

LSU mascot Mike The Tiger now vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s live tiger mascot Mike VII, aka “Mike The Tiger,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Monday, Aug. 9. Mike received his first dose on July 16 and his second dose on Friday, Aug. 6. Veterinarians say Mike has not shown any adverse...
Footballcoalvalleynews.com

Meet the Pioneers rescheduled for August 20

WAYNE — Wayne’s annual “Meet the Pioneers” event is returning Friday, Aug. 20 this year after a scheduling conflict changed the original planned date from August 13. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature introductions of Pioneer athletes that play sports ranging from youth leagues, middle school and high school.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Marathon report and a Biggun!

Great reef action for grovers west of the the light. First day we went out (7-30) we fished with the pack near the bridge rubble and had the school at the back of the boat in 15-20 minutes. Excellent average size 14-16 inches by the time things really warmed up. Some YTs mixed in. Offshore was short on dolphin for us but we picked a couple here and there was pretty good tuna action...had them jigging at the hump one day. The next day we went to the reef (8-4) was a memorable one. We had some first time visitors with us and they had a blast on the reef with the mangoes, although the average size was smaller it was great fishing and we also ended up with 10 decent YT's mixed in. It was a little bumpy and the stream was close so the plan was to put lines in right at the reef and troll south. We put out four lines, two on the riggers way back, one short inside and a big wahoo rig (spoiler alert!). We banged a dolphin right away in 170 and kept heading south...around the 200 range we saw some birds and trolled through a couple times and picked up a little Blackfin on a way back. On the turn around back north, the Wahoo set up goes (50 wide and big wahoo bomb)! Huge first run and then a steady struggle. Could be anything??? Turned out to be an 80lb Wahoo!! This guy bottomed out a 60 lb scale so we took measurements and it was estimated at 82 lbs. Fish of a lifetime! Complete boat effort, I ran the back, my dad ran the boat, my brother-in-law reeled it in, my son gaffed it and we managed to untangled it from a little bonita that ate a line when we were clearing everything. And, don't forget the good luck that Grandma Dixie brought the boat (her first time underway in Florida waters and we catch this monster!?). Great day on the water and some astoundingly great meals the rest of the week. The guy who reeled it in is also a chef...that helps!
Three Rivers, MIthreeriversnews.com

Organizers hopeful for rescheduled Airfield Drags

THREE RIVERS — The rain kept coming and it didn’t stop coming Friday night, and that turned out to be bad news for this past weekend’s scheduled Airfield Drags event. The highly-anticipated classic car racing event at the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, was postponed the morning of the event due to poor racing conditions at Runway #5 of the airport.
Jackson, MSWLBT

JPS sets vaccination requirement for all student athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year, Jackson Public Schools cancelled all sports and activities in the fall due to rising COVID cases in the area. With that same trend happening now, they are getting ahead of the curve to ensure a safe season. Tuesday morning, JPS set the requirement that...
MLBcoosavalleynews.com

Brown, Josephina Placed on Injured List

The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced four roster moves ahead of tonight’s series-opener at Hickory. Catcher Mitch Calandra has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi. The Eckerd College product is expected to be added to Mississippi’s Developmental List upon arrival. Calandra has played in six games for the R-Braves this season, hitting .176 with an on-base percentage of .222. He spent a small amount of time with Low-A Augusta and has rotated between the Rome Developmental List and the active roster throughout the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy