The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) hit their stride Thursday night at the Olympics and defeated Australia 4-3 to claim the bronze medal. "We really didn't play well the entire tournament and we finally put it together tonight. I'm just bursting with pride for this team,” Megan Rapinoe said after the game, which was held at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, roughly 90 minutes outside of Tokyo. “We knew all of us had another level to what we showed in this tournament. Nobody was anywhere near satisfied with their play and certainly not us up front and in midfield.