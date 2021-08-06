Online phlebotomy course begins Aug. 30

An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin on Monday, August 30. This nine-week course is broken down into two parts. The first part will be six weeks of online classroom instruction that concludes October 8. The second part will be a face-to-face hands-on portion that will meet October 11, 13 and 15 in South Hall at NSU’s Natchitoches campus from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Clinical labs will be on October 18-29.