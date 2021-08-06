Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, NC

Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5qtC_0bJpV2dI00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets, child-care facilities and summer camps.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Happy Mart/Hunt Bros. Pizza, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 21.

• The Landing Place, 97 percent, White Lake, on July 7.

• Dona Mary, 94.5 percent, Garland, on July 9.

• MinuteMan Food Mart, 94 percent, Clarkton, on July 14.

• San Jose, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 29.

• West Bladen Assisted Living, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on July 16.

• Giorgio’s Pizza, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 12.

• Golden Run, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.

• El Patron Grill, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 20.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Fresh Foods Meat Market, 95.5 percent, Clarkton, on July 9.

The following are those grades for child-care facilities:

• Early Bird, Provisional, Garland, on July 19.

• Early Bird (reinspection), Superior, Garland, on July 28.

The following are those grades for summer camps:

• White Lake Christian Camp, 98 percent, White Lake, on July 28.

• Camp Dixie, 95.5 percent, Tobermory, on July 1.

• Cape Fear Scout Reservation, 95.5 percent, White Oak, on July 6.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

697
Followers
800
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Elizabethtown, NC
Lifestyle
City
Clarkton, NC
Bladen County, NC
Health
City
Bladenboro, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Health
City
Garland, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
White Oak, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Food Drink#Minuteman Food Mart#Fresh Foods Meat Market#Early Bird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Bladen Journal

Lake water health impasse continues

WHITE LAKE — After a 40-minute speech from their mayor, residents collectively used about 30 to answer back. The lake water health impasse continues, with all united toward an end and severely splintered both in ways to get there and just what has happened. Town leaders rely cite ongoing research and documented past history; residents speak about experiences both now and in years gone by, and have offered ideas to try.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Davis brings message about Donate Life NC to Elizabethtown Rotary Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gaye Davis spoke about organ donation to the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730 on Wednesday. Davis, a coach at West Bladen High School about to begin her 16th year, was honored in 2018 with the inaugural Donate Life North Carolina Hero Award. She told the group it’s an award that belongs to her students, who became educated and helped lead the advocacy.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Sheila Nance: Bladen County’s new librarian envisions meaningful engagements for patrons, students, community

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheila Nance’s first impressions of the Bladen County Public Library are “pleased and impressed.”. Those are adjectives that, in reflection of her vision for its future, she’ll look forward to hearing from patrons. County Manager Greg Martin, through a release last Thursday, announced her hiring replacing Kelsey Edwards; she’s now director of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladen County Schools makes masks optional for 2021-22 year

Following are options the Bladen County Board of Education considered. One amendment to Option D, to require masks in hallways, was voted down. • Option A: Masks would be required for all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status. The only exceptions would be for outdoor activities and athletic participation. Specific guidelines are being developed to govern masks and COVID-19 protocols for athletics. All students and staff would be required to wear masks when riding a bus. This option would be reviewed on a monthly basis.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: County records four fatalities in a week; DHHS abandons its map for that of CDC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four deaths linked to coronvirus were reported in Bladen County in the first week of August. Friday’s daily update from its Health Department said nine people were hospitalized out of 251 cases considered active. That evening, an automated phone call advised residents Emergency Medical Services may not transport patients to the hospital of their choice, due to capacities being reached.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Crape myrtles will be coming down in Dublin

DUBLIN — Commissioners here have approved the removal of 27 crape myrtles. The board was in agreement the trees were blocking the view of drivers entering the roads. • The water and sewer rate, as charged by the town of Elizabethtown to Dublin, will rise 1 percent. In October, it goes up 3 percent.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Progress made on burned building, expected to soon be for sale

ELIZABETHTOWN — The former C.A. Nails building, a burned building the town purchased late in 2020, will be put up for sale. The 112 W. Broad St. location has remained vacant since March 29, 2020, when a Sunday afternoon fire was quickly spotted and a major downtown disaster averted. The building has remained gutted ever since, and smoke damage next door at 116 W. Broad St. has kept the Bladen Journal newspaper in a temporary location at 207 E. Broad St.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate passes CPA examination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 46 candidates to pass the uniform CPA examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Staten and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s technical knowledge and skills requirements necessary for CPA licensure.
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Flagship facility for Cape Fear Valley Health honored

FAYETTEVILLE — A leading magazine, U.S. News & World Report, has named Cape Fear Valley Medical Center a Best Regional Hospital. The flagship facility in the health-care system that oversees Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown also was awarded “hig performing” status for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.
Beulaville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Eastpointe schedules webinars in August

BEULAVILLE — Webinar scheduling for Eastpointe, a managed care organization, are set for August. Susan Baggett will be the presenter for each of the following:. • Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress ,manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity amd engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Unity Fest is Labor Day weekend in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Unity Fest 2021 is scheduled over three days on Labor Day weekend. Unity Fest Inc. bills itself as a nonprofit organization for children, teens, athletes and artists. This year’s event is the second annual. On Friday, Sept. 3, the event will have live performances; entrepreneur information to include...

Comments / 0

Community Policy