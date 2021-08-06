Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

Following are options the Bladen County Board of Education considered. One amendment to Option D, to require masks in hallways, was voted down. • Option A: Masks would be required for all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status. The only exceptions would be for outdoor activities and athletic participation. Specific guidelines are being developed to govern masks and COVID-19 protocols for athletics. All students and staff would be required to wear masks when riding a bus. This option would be reviewed on a monthly basis.