Nugs livestreaming 18 upcoming Dead & Company 2021 tour stops
Performances will be available to stream from Aug 16-Sept 18. Nugs.net will offer livestreams from all August and September shows on the upcoming Dead & Company 2021 tour. For the sixth consecutive year, Nugs will stream the supergroup’s performances in both HD and 4K, providing fans around the world with the incomparable experience of virtually sitting front row for one of the most successful touring bands of the decade.themusicuniverse.com
