Carter Winter & Allie Colleen team for ‘Love Like I Drink’

The inimitable Leonard Cohen once said it best: “If I knew where great songs came from, I’d go there more often.”. It’s true—great songs can come from almost anywhere. Sometimes, it’s a story or a memory from your past; other times, it’s an emotion that’s so strong, a song just has to come out. Yet, every once in a while, it can be as simple as the perfect word hitting you right at the perfect time, instantly flooding your mind with inspiration. For rising country singer-songwriter Carter Faith, that happened when she thought about the word “joyride.”