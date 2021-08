After a lengthy period featuring a slew of celebrity guest hosts following the death of icon Alex Trebek, it seems Jeopardy! has narrowed in on the person they want to take over the hosting job full-time. Mike Richards, who had served as Alex's producer on the show, is said to be near the end of negotiations to take on the role, according to reporting from Variety. At the same time, though, allegations from his past have returned to the spotlight.