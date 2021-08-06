Cancel
Stream La Dispute’s Fugazi cover from the upcoming 43-song tribute comp

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugazi are of course one of the most influential bands of all time, and not just on post-hardcore, the genre that they helped pioneer. Of the many, many bands they've impacted, 43 of them have come together for Ripcord Records' new compilation Silence Is A Dangerous Sound: A Tribute To Fugazi, which comes out October 1. The comp features La Dispute, Failure, Shai Hulud, Teenage Halloween, Chamberlain, Viva Belgrado, Couch Slut, Tsunami Bomb, The Last Gang, Belvedere, Dowsing, Authority Zero, The Darling Fire, Taking Meds, Direct Hit, Pet Symmetry, Nathan Gray (Boysetsfire), GILT, This Is Hell, Into It. Over It., Zao, Jonah Matranga (Far), Heart Attack Man, Bodega, Snapped Ankles, and many more. 100% of profits go to the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Scotland, and cou can pre-order it from Bandcamp starting today (8/6). Today is a Bandcamp Friday (for which Bandcamp waives their cut of sales), so today would be a very good day to pre-order.

www.brooklynvegan.com

