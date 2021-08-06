Cancel
NFL

Vikings QB’s return

By Joel Niemeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. He completed the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person. The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley to bring their quarterback cadre close to full strength after a tenuous stretch of training camp practices. Rookie Kellen Mond tested positive and remains on the reserve list away from the team. The absence of Cousins, Mond and Stanley left Jake Browning as the only quarterback Saturday. Browning is vaccinated.

