Lorde drops ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ acoustic version
GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist Lorde took to her website to drop the stunning new acoustic version of her most recent song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” Lorde is accompanied by Jack Antonoff on guitar for this acoustic rendition which was filmed at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The video is the latest in new content from the artist ahead of her highly anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, which will be released via Republic Records on August 20th.themusicuniverse.com
