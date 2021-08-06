Twins beat Houston behind a good start from Jax

Jax did not factor in the decision against St. Louis on Friday. He hurled five innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two. The right-hander was called up early Friday and given the start in place of the recently-traded Jose Berrios. Jax navigated his way through five frames, giving up only one run and no extra-base hits, but settled for a no-decision as the Twins' offense gave him just one run of support. The rookie by no means overpowered the Cardinals -- he induced a mere four swinging strikes -- yet he made a good impression in his bid to claim Berrios' spot in the rotation. Jax still holds an unimpressive 6.41 ERA on the campaign, but he has allowed just two runs over his past nine innings of work.