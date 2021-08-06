Latest Videos

View more in
Celebrities|Posted byDaily Mirror
Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72
Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Celebrities|Hello Magazine
Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star
Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV Series|Posted byTVShowsAce
‘B&B’ Spoilers: Paris And Finn’s Alliance Begins, Secrets Kept From Steffy?
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers suggest John “Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be keeping secrets from his new bride Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But he will find a confidant. B&B spoilers for the week of August 16 to August 20 reveal he confides in Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). That is not the best way to begin a marriage. However with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) as your birth mom, there is bound to be deception.
Retail|The Hollywood Gossip
Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31
We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
Music|Posted byiHeartRadio
Britney Spears' Dancer Says She Was Forced To Perform: 'They Dragged Her'
Valerie Moise revealed that the pop titan did not want to perform a 2009 show because she was scared of getting contact high from the audience and losing custody rights because of it.
Celebrities|People
Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly
The rapper shared her confusion after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed they don't shower often. Cardi B is pretty confused about the latest celebrity discourse on hygiene. The 28-year-old rapper recently chimed in on the current cleansing discussion after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed...
Beauty & Fashion|Cosmopolitan
Christina Milian hasn't aged a day in natural poolside selfie
If, like me, you're currently on a serious Y2K spiral and wondering what your favourite '00s celebs are now up to, I got you. Whether it's Paris Hilton's bombshell waves or Avril Lavigne's age-defying selfies, it seems all our favourite childhood celebs are making their way back onto our Pinterest boards.
TV & Videos|urbanbellemag.com
Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right
Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
Celebrities|Posted byTVShowsAce
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Is Amy Halterman Pregnant With Twins?! [See Photo]
Pregnancy rumors are running rampant again, but this time 1000-Lb. Sisters fans believe Amy Halterman might be pregnant with twins. The TLC personality took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her son Gage twinning in matching Nightmare Before Christmas outfits. The caption of the photo as well as the way Amy Halterman was standing, however, fueled pregnancy rumors. Could the 1000-Lb. Sisters star be pregnant with twins?
Celebrities|hiphop-n-more.com
Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch
It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Celebrities|nowdecatur.com
Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 Shares Video Of His Latest Tattoo Session
Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine showed off his new tattoo and posted a video of it afterwards. Known for his body ink, he has full sleeves on each of his arms and over a dozen other designs across his entire body. In the video, you can see the process go...
Music|Posted byOn Air with Ryan Seacrest
Britney Spears' Dancer Says She Was Forced To Perform: 'They Dragged Her'
As the #FreeBritney movement grows louder and louder, more folks from the pop titan’s past have come forward to share their experience with the star, including dancer Valerie Moise, who worked with her during her colossal tour, The Circus Starring Britney Spears, in 2009. On Tuesday (August 10), Moise took...
Behind Viral Videos|Posted byDaily Mail
TIKTOK NEWS AND LATEST CELEBRITY VIDEO UPDATES
How to clean your shower in MINUTES: Mum shares the simple three-product trick that leaves her bathroom sparkling. A mum has shared the simple three-product cleaning method for transforming her shower screen from dirty to sparkling new without spending hours scrubbing. Emmy Rachelle, from Adelaide, shared a viral TikTok video showing how she cleaned her bathroom in just minutes using dishwashing detergent, vinegar and a dish wand. 'This is another hack that I found on TikTok that just works,' she said.
Behind Viral Videos|Posted byQuadCities.com
Can’t Fight The Seether In The Latest Video You Deserve
And so, every Monday, we give you a music video. A fun, funny music video. Something that’ll make you smile, make you laugh, make you reminisce, and make you realize that back in the day, music video creators were probably either insane or heavily intoxicated. But were also incredibly entertaining.
