Military

RAF Lossiemouth jets intercept Russian military aircraft

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed RAF fighter jets intercepted Russian military aircraft over the North Sea near UK airspace, the air force said. The Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoons launched from RAF Lossiemouth in the north of Scotland. They intercepted a pair of TU-142 Bear-F Maritime Reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, described by the...

MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Japan Wants To Detect Incoming Hypersonic Missiles With Unmanned Aircraft

With high-speed missile threats from China and Russia to contend with, Japan may call upon drones to provide early warning. The Japanese Ministry of Defense is considering using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with infrared sensors to provide early warning of potential attacks on the country by hypersonic missiles. Recent reports from the country indicate that the drone-based detection system has been proposed as one response to high-speed weapons developments in China and Russia and specifically to counter a new class of ballistic missiles carrying hypersonic glide vehicles.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

U.S. aims at China, Russia in military exercises

A new Navy exercise focused on countering China and Russia in the European and Indo-Pacific theaters—perhaps at the same time—is underway, testing the ability to synchronize five fleets and three Marine expeditionary forces across 17 time zones while also employing fast-moving war-fighting concepts to combat adversary missile advances. Large Scale...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Chinese, Russian militaries hold drills in northwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and Russian troops have engaged in joint exercises in northwestern China in a sign of growing military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid shared concerns over the instability in Afghanistan. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Russian Nuclear Submarine Broke Down In Danish Waters

The Danish Navy described the situation as “dramatic” as the submarine Orel drifted towards its territory following an unknown propulsion malfunction. The Russian Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine Orel had an unknown problem with its propulsion system on July 30 while transiting Danish waters in the Baltic Sea near Denmark’s second-largest city Aarhus, prompting the Russian Navy to prepare to tow the submarine before it eventually resumed operation. The details of the incident aren’t exactly clear, but Russian submarines have had some issues in recent years.
Boris JohnsonTelegraph

Potholes on RAF runway ground Boris Johnson’s VIP jet

The Royal Air Force’s only runway at its main transport hub has not been fully operational for three weeks because of potholes that damaged Boris Johnson’s VIP jet. Families of troops returning from operations overseas have been left angry as flights have been delayed and diverted from RAF Brize Norton to Birmingham and Stansted airports.
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

BAE adds new weapons to Typhoon fighter jets in £135m deal

The RAF's Typhoon fighter jets are being upgraded with new weapons and electronics systems after BAE Systems was awarded a £135m contract. BAE, part of the Eurofighter consortium which builds the jet, will improve Typhoon's ability to use the Meteor air-to-air and Brimstone air-to-surface missiles. The contract also includes work...
Aerospace & Defensesldinfo.com

RAAF Wedgetails: Command Centre in the Sky

According to the Australian Department of Defence:. “RAAF’s six E-7A Wedgetails are best described as a command centre in the sky. Each is equipped with multiple radars and tech that allows it to scan and communicate with up to 80 aircraft and ground and sea units over an eye-popping distance of 4 million square kilometres during a single 10-hour mission. It’s an extraordinary ability for an aircraft modified from a simple Boeing 737-700, with a ‘hump’ on top.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

C-5 Galaxy cargo plane carries Chinook helicopters from U.S. to Australia

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Two CH-47H Chinook helicopters were loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane and flown nearly 10,000 miles to Australia, the U.S. Air Force said on Monday. The delivery, from Dover Air Force Base, Del., to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville in northeastern Australia, was the first two of of four Boeing-built heavy lift helicopters and related equipment sold to the Australia's Defense Department in a $259 million deal announced in April.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

This Kamikaze Impact Mark On A British Cruiser Is A Testament To The Brutality Of The Pacific War

The British cruiser HMS Sussex had a lucky escape on this day in 1945, but others were far less fortunate. The kamikaze attacks launched by the Imperial Japanese military during the tail-end of the fighting in the Pacific during World War II are justly remembered as some of the most desperate, terrifying tactics employed by any of the combatants during that global conflict. While they inflicted a heavy toll on Allied warships and personnel, they claimed the lives of thousands of Japanese pilots in the process and, of course, failed to turn the tide of the war. One photo, in particular, seems to sum up both the ferocity and the futility of this campaign, showing the telltale silhouette of a Japanese raider that slammed, more or less ineffectively, into the side of a British Royal Navy warship on this day, in 1945.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

Observers spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet under wraps at a Russian airfield. The jet seems to bear some resemblance to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor. Russia likely staged the sighting to create buzz around the new plane. Aviation enthusiasts spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet shortly...

