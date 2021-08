Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Hundreds of thousands of students will be finding out what they have achieved in their GCSEs. The exams were cancelled for a second year because of the pandemic. And like the A-levels and Scotland's Highers and Nationals, grades are based on mini-exams, mock exams, homework or coursework. There are predictions, similar to with the A-level results released on Tuesday, that there will be a spike in grades. Teacher-assessed grades are likely to be higher on average, a year after there were record rises for GCSEs.