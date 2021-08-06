No seams, buttons or tags: Retailers are rethinking back-to-school clothing for students with disabilities
Back-to-school shopping for Kimbrah Gonzalez’s seven children follows a familiar pattern: Order a bunch of clothes online, and return most of them. She keeps a mental checklist of what will — and won’t — work for her kids, five of whom are autistic and two who struggle with sensory issues: No jeans, no scratchy seams and absolutely no tags. Fabrics should be soft and pants must have elastic waistbands. She’s given up on searching for socks without stitching across the toes, instead outfitting her children, ages 5 to 18, in slip-on sneakers.www.washingtonpost.com
