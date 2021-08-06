Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

No seams, buttons or tags: Retailers are rethinking back-to-school clothing for students with disabilities

By Abha Bhattarai
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack-to-school shopping for Kimbrah Gonzalez’s seven children follows a familiar pattern: Order a bunch of clothes online, and return most of them. She keeps a mental checklist of what will — and won’t — work for her kids, five of whom are autistic and two who struggle with sensory issues: No jeans, no scratchy seams and absolutely no tags. Fabrics should be soft and pants must have elastic waistbands. She’s given up on searching for socks without stitching across the toes, instead outfitting her children, ages 5 to 18, in slip-on sneakers.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Adaptive Clothing#Target#Zappos#Coresight Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ApparelPeople

Shoppers Call This the 'Nicest Dress' They've Ever Purchased on Amazon

If you're still searching for the perfect summer dress, Amazon shoppers want you to know they have discovered the one. Stylish shoppers have already fallen in love with one dress that doubles as a beach-ready cover up and an under-$30 midi dress, but it's this sleeveless halter neck, available in multiple patterns, that's been declared a must-have by multiple reviewers.
Designers & CollectionsBenzinga

Target Aims At Fashionistas With Fall Designer Collection

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has unveiled its The Fall Designer Collection featuring limited edition partnerships with four prominent New York City-based fashion designers. What Happened: The Minneapolis-headquartered retailer's Fall Designer Collection features more than 180 modern and classic fall wardrobe essentials, ranging in price from $15-$80, with most items under $50. The company stressed its "commitment to inclusivity" by highlighting the collection ranges in sizes from XXS to 4X.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Retailers predict uptick in back-to-school shopping during tax holiday

With the start of the academic year just around the corner and Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend kicking off Friday, retailers and researchers are predicting an uptick in back-to-school shopping — particularly for clothing items. The sales tax holiday, held the first weekend of August, is when back-to-school shoppers will...
Apparelmoneycrashers.com

15 Back-to-School Clothes Shopping Tips to Save Money on Kids

After a summer of fun and adventure, the time has come for kids to start getting ready to head back to school. It also means it’s the time of year for stocking up on school supplies like notebooks and pencils — not to mention back-to-school shopping for new clothes. According...
ApparelMilitary.com

The Civilian Uniform: How to Dress for 'Business Casual'

"Business casual" is a phrase that is used quite liberally throughout the country right now. The trend began during the last decade when corporate America came to a collective understanding that employees don't necessarily work better when they are dressed up. In fact, some companies probably found that comfortable clothing actually increased productivity.
Businessmynews13.com

Bursting at the seams: Rental clothing companies experiencing a boom

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — Ariel McCarty has been making up for lost time after sitting at home in her sweats due to the pandemic. As a personal assistant and fashion blogger, McCarty is now rocking the latest fashion trends — including bags and accessories — without having to break the bank thanks to Rent the Runway.
YogaTODAY.com

11 best plus-size workout clothes for women in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Working out is hard enough on...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Backpacks, Bags and More

Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be heading back to school. After more than a year of seeing people on screens, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Back to School Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.
Beauty & Fashionreviewed.com

9 pairs of budget-friendly kids' shoes for back-to-school

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Kids grow fast. It’s hard to keep up with their growth spurts, and one area where it’s particularly problematic is with shoes. Chances are last season’s favorites can’t even get past their toes and are already on top of your donation pile. Pinching, squeezing, and callous-causing shoes are no fun—but kids’ shoes are expensive and when you have to replace them as fast as they wear them it can be pretty frustrating. Thankfully, there are some durable and affordable shoes on the market.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

You can currently shop bras at Macy's for less than $20

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Shopping for bras can be tedious and underwhelming—especially when you can’t find them in the right sizes or styles. Not to mention, a decent bra can cost you a pretty penny—a high price to pay for something that sits beneath layers of clothes! Lucky for you, Macy's is having a mega sale right now, and tons of highly rated lingerie is included, with prices from just under $20.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say They Could Wear This Adorable Summer Maxi Dress Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we want to look put together but feel super comfortable at the same time, maxi dresses are usually the way to go. More specifically, maxi dresses that offer a loose fit but avoid slipping into frumpy territory. Honestly, this unicorn garment can be hard to find — but it’s exactly what we discovered while browsing The Drop!
ApparelETOnline.com

Back to School 2021: Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

It's not even August, but soon kids will be headed back to school and we might be headed back to the office. While you're probably stocking up on school supplies and backpacks, new shoes are probably on your back to school list as well. The good news is: Amazon has tons of designer shoes that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon.
Retailchainstoreage.com

JLL: These two retailers are most popular for back-to-school shopping

Cost reigns supreme as the top factor for parents in deciding where to shop for back-to-school and two retailers far outstrip all the competition. Walmart ranked as parents’ No.1 (63.6%) choice for back-to-school shopping in JLL’s 2021 Back-To-School Shopping Survey. Target came in second, at 57.2%. Other retailers in the...
ApparelElle

I Will Never Shop Anywhere but Amazon for Workout Clothes

In the world of workout wear, there are often two facts that sometimes seem diametrically opposed: Your gear is going to get sweaty (and twisted and rubbed and stretched), and it’s probably going to cost a lot. It’s so different from every other part of the closet, where shoes and handbags and clothing that are pricey are treated with a sort of white-glove reverence. If it’s dry-clean only, it’s suitable for about 25 percent of my life—and you better believe it’s not coming out if anything is risky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy