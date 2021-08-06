Cancel
Natural Grocers Reports Q3 Results

By Julia Peterman
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakewood, CO—Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has announced results for its third quarter fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021, and has raised its outlook for fiscal 2021 altogether. Noting that Q3 fiscal 2020 was the early days of the pandemic, a press release lists highlights for Q3 2021 as...

