Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

For a New Global Climate Deal, All Eyes Are on COP26

By Jessica Shankleman
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations has convened world leaders many times before to discuss climate change, dating to the 1990s. The next meeting, scheduled for November in Glasgow, may be the most important ever. U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, says COP26 will be the last chance for the world to avoid climate disaster.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Paris Climate Agreement#Copenhagen#The United Nations#Conference Of The Parties#The Paris Agreement#European#The European Union#Group Of#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
Related
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Why Are We Suddenly Waking Up to the Threat of Climate Change?

After decades of obliviousness to warnings, people are suddenly transfixed by the seriousness of climate change. Some suggest that climate change may have been implicated in an earlier societal collapse during the Bronze Age, which led to food scarcity. Huge wildfires, extreme heat and rising sea levels provide evidence that...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Don’t buy the latest climate-change alarmism

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its latest climate report, and reactions from politicians and media pundits could not have been more predictable. Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.)
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

IPCC report: Greta Thunberg says world ‘must be brave’ to overcome climate emergency

The world must be “brave” in confronting the climate emergency, Greta Thunberg has said after the publication of a comprehensive new UN report.The environmental activist spoke out in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that there would catastrophic consequences unless immediate action was taken to tackle global heating.While UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described the report as “code red for humanity”, Ms Thunberg called it a “solid but cautious” summary of the latest science.The 18-year-old tweeted that the paper lays out the facts but does not tell people what to do. “It is up to us...
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

The world is on the brink of ‘catastrophe,’ leader of next UN climate talks warns

Failure to act now on climate change will result in “catastrophic” consequences for the world, the leader of the United Nation’s next climate talks has warned. “I don’t think there’s any other word for it,” Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), told British newspaper The Observer, warning that the annual talks, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November, would be among the last chances to limit global heating and save lives.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

The Infrastructure Deal Is Not Not a Climate Bill

Last week, Senate negotiators released the text of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. For the first time since the deal was announced in June, we can actually see what’s in it. On its face, this isn’t a climate bill. It invests significantly in a federal road and highway system...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Time running out to stop catastrophe - Alok Sharma

The world is "dangerously close" to running out of time to stop a climate change catastrophe, the UK government's climate chief Alok Sharma has said. Mr Sharma - who is leading COP26, the climate summit hosted by the UK this year - said the effects were already clear with floods, fires and heatwaves.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

World shudders at 'terrifying' UN climate report

World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a "terrifying" UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency became abundantly clear. US presidential envoy on climate and former secretary of state John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed "the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe". Current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that world leaders, the private sector and individuals must "act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet". Frans Timmermans, the European Union's deputy climate chief, said the 3,500-page report proved "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change".
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Dire UN Climate Report With Massachusetts Impacts

That's the dire, but not unexpected, warning from the United Nations in a new report on climate change. It finds that we residents of Earth have already heated the planet by 2 degrees Fahrenheit and that no matter what actions we take, a hotter, more turbulent climate future is here.
EnvironmentPosted by
Popular Science

You can’t escape climate change by moving to New Zealand

Where’s the best place to ride out the environmental apocalypse when it arrives? This is a question that should now be taken much more seriously, especially as leading climate scientists across the world are warning of an even more intense and dire situation with the 2021 IPCC report. The pressure is on to find solutions to an ever-closer dilemma that puts all of humanity at risk.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

UN Climate Report Comprehensive, But Regional Gaps Persist

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that generated shock waves on Monday is the most detailed assessment of climate science ever undertaken, advancing our understanding of how -- and how fast -- greenhouse gas emissions are changing the planet. But experts caution that the comprehensive global review contains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy