Brittany Bell Wiki: Facts about the New Meteorologist on ABC 7 New York

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York has a new storm chaser in town and they are already in love with her! Brittany Bell came to WABC from North Carolina. The experienced meteorologist has worked in different markets and was a beloved part of Raleigh’s community at ABC 11. Her story of becoming a weatherwoman is an interesting one and motivating to young meteorologists of the current generation. We trace her rising career in this Brittany Bell wiki.

Comments / 0

