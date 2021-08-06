Cancel
Webb City, MO

One shot by police in Webb City; two officers injured

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 5 days ago

WEBB CITY, Mo. — One person was injured after being shot by a Webb City police officer late Thursday night, and two officers were injured during the altercation, police said.

Police said they were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the 800 block of East Fountain Road for a report of trespassing and illegal dumping. Upon arrival, they found several people in a truck with a trailer that had driven around a chain posted on the property.

When police approached the group, two officers were assaulted, Chief Donald E. Melton said in a release. One person was able grab the the officer’s stun gun and began zapping the officer before trying to get the officer’s weapon, the chief said.

The officer shot the suspect once with his weapon, the chief said. The suspect was handcuffed and given medical attention before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital; the suspect’s name and condition have not been released.

One police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was treated at the scene, the chief said.

Melton said the local department has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

