Dragon Ball Super's Illustrator has opened up about why Goku needs to be humbled. Dragon Ball's central protagonist started out as a young (alien) boy fighting against some overwhelming odds, but over the course of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and (especially) Dragon Ball Super Goku has become so ridiculously overpowered that the Saiyan warrior outclasses any threat that comes his way - and now even rivals the power of the gods and angels! The criticisms about Dragon Ball's power leveling have been building for years - and this is what Dragon Ball Super manga illustrator Toyotaro thinks is being done about it: