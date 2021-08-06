Kentucky offers homegrown talent and young quarterbacks
Kentucky has offered Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park cornerback Elijah Reed (6-foot-3, 180), Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie 2024 linebacker Timajay Hayes (6-foot-1, 215), Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 offensive tackle Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (6-foot-2, 275), Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 athlete Joseph Stone (5-foot-11, 180), Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland 2024 wide receiver James Randle (6-foot, 175), Culver City (Cali.) 2025 quarterback Alonzo Esparza (6-foot, 172), Granite Bay (Cali.) 2024 quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (6-foot-3, 180), Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing 2023 edge rusher Oryend Fisher (6-foot-6, 195), Longview (Tex.) 2023 wide receiver Jalen Hale (6-foot-2, 175), Oak Ridge (Tenn.) 2024 wide receiver Brandon Heyward (5-foot-10.5, 162), Voorhees (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker James Heard (6-foot-2, 210) and Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett safety Jordan Buchanan (6-foot-1, 175).247sports.com
