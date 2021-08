FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Has everyone caught their breath yet? That was by far the craziest trade deadline that I can remember with dozens of notable players and prospects on the move. Some of those players you will find below. On top of that, we’ve had a few promotions of note that possess intriguing fantasy potential as well. This week’s Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire report has a little of everything.