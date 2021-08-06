Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TCP Roundtable: Who wins the QB battle?

By Derek Terry
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — Football is here. On Friday, Kentucky will finally open fall camp in preparation for the 2021 regular season. The Wildcats are entering their ninth season under head coach Mark Stoops and are hoping to bounce back from their 5-6 year in 2020 and once again reach a bowl game. Kentucky has been to five straight bowl games under Stoops. Making it back this year would set a program record for consecutive bowl appearances. It's likely to happen; the ESPN FPI gives Kentucky about a 90 percent chance of reaching six wins this season, which would qualify it for a lower-tier bowl at minimum.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Josh Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcp#Bowl Games#American Football#Espn#Wildcats#Penn State#Catspause Com#Levis Gatewood#Levis Levis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Alabama Crimson Tide overwhelming No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

There might have been plenty of off-field changes in college football this offseason, from players profiting off their name, image and likeness for the first time to the impending moves of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC. But if you believe the 65 coaches who voted...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Defense stands out in first team scrimmage

With a little more than three weeks until the season opener against Boise State, UCF held its first scrimmage of the fall camp at the Bounce House Stadium Wednesday. Knights coach Gus Malzahn called it a great first step in gathering information and evaluating the players after the first week of practice. “We’re trying to figure out who’s ready, who needs more work and to start putting the ...
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys vs Steelers: Who Plays QB?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left training camp practice last week with a shoulder strain. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he would be out of practice for a couple of weeks just as a precaution. The next day, Prescott was participating in practice in full pads. He wasn't throwing the ball...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Kentucky QB battle will not be a quick decision

Football season is finally here folks. With fall camp officially starting, media members from across the state got a chance to talk with Mark Stoops on Friday ahead of one of the most anticipated fall camps of his time in Lexington. One question all media members wanted an answer to...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

BTSC Roundtable: Who are you most excited to see in the Hall of Fame game?

With the Hall of Fame game approaching the BTSC team is here to give you their picks for the player they are most excited to see take the field in Canton Ohio. While Ben Roethlisberger will join many of the Steelers best known players on the sideline, the hall of fame game will be the first chance many new faces and returning depth players will have to show Steeler fans what they can do. Here are our thoughts on the players to look for.
Middleburg, FLclaytodayonline.com

Padgett, Ammons shootout prelude to 2021 QB battles

MIDDLEBURG - A simple 7 vs. 7 passing drill competition at Middleburg High between the Broncos and Oakleaf High School may have been a quick peek into the best two quarterbacks coming in for the 2021 season in Clay County. With senior Luke Padgett chucking sideline to sideline passes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy