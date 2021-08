Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi has been named as a starter in the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 18 of the 2021 season. The all-action midfielder earned Team of the Week honors after his stellar performance in the 2-1 home win over Nashville SC on Sunday, Aug. 8, in which he provided the assist for the team’s first goal in the match and finished with a 95.5% pass completion rate. It was the Frenchman’s first assist of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. With Matuidi’s inclusion this week, Inter Miami has now had a player named to the MLS Team of the Week in each of the past three weeks.