As Peyton Manning heads towards one of the biggest weekends of his life, one where he’s going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’s trying to keep his emotions balanced throughout the entire thing. With his dad, Archie Manning, set to induct him on Sunday, Peyton Manning will be the latest of the greatest QBs in NFL history to head to Canton forever. Heading into HOF weekend, Manning recently teamed with Michelob ULTRA to celebrate the joy that he found during his career with his coaches and teammates.