Scholarship awarded

The vision of Southside Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is to instill into the minds of youth the knowledge of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th U.S. Cavalries and what they had to endure. Since 2013, the local chapter has given back to the community through financial donations, scholarships, volunteering and sharing the rich history of the Buffalo Soldiers. Shakura Jennings not only was the recipient of the Southside Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Raymond L Shelton Scholarship, but on Sunday, July 25, she received a $2,500 scholarship from Buffalo Soldiers MC Northeast Frontier. Jennings is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Jennings and a 2021 Graduate of Randolph Henry High School. Jacolby Roberts, standing to the left of Jennings, was also recognized. He is a 2021 Bluestone graduate. He is the son of the Charter Vice President Heavy G. Jacolby and has been one of the biggest fans of the club.