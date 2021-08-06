Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Scholarship awarded

By Staff Report
thecharlottegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vision of Southside Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is to instill into the minds of youth the knowledge of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th U.S. Cavalries and what they had to endure. Since 2013, the local chapter has given back to the community through financial donations, scholarships, volunteering and sharing the rich history of the Buffalo Soldiers. Shakura Jennings not only was the recipient of the Southside Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Raymond L Shelton Scholarship, but on Sunday, July 25, she received a $2,500 scholarship from Buffalo Soldiers MC Northeast Frontier. Jennings is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Jennings and a 2021 Graduate of Randolph Henry High School. Jacolby Roberts, standing to the left of Jennings, was also recognized. He is a 2021 Bluestone graduate. He is the son of the Charter Vice President Heavy G. Jacolby and has been one of the biggest fans of the club.

thecharlottegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Buffalo Soldiers#Mc Northeast Frontier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

CCI junior Ana Pathak receives inaugural Kathy Harris Award

Ana Pathak, a junior Computer Science major from Cornelius, North Carolina, is the inaugural recipient of the Kathy Harris Service and Leadership Award, which honors and encourages the next generation of female technology leaders. Harris, who passed away in 2020, was an accomplished technology leader, change maker, innovator and advocate...
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Community Calendar for the week of August 4

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@TheCharlotteGazette.com. AUGUST 5. MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY GARDEN — The Thompson Family will present a program of classical, modern and sacred selections from 7 to...
Collegesnny360.com

SUNY Potsdam alumni named a ‘Rising Star’

POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association recently honored John Liquori ‘12 of Elmira, with the 2021 Rising Star Award, during the College’s Virtual Reunion. The Rising Star Award is presented to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in the first decade following graduation. Liquori was recognized for his...
Engineeringstevens.edu

SERC Recognized with Two Awards at INCOSE International Symposium

The Systems Engineering Research Center (SERC) of the School of Systems & Enterprises received two awards at the 31st Annual International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) International Symposium, held virtually from July 17-22. SERC’s leadership team was awarded Best Theme Editors honors for its curation of and contributions to the March 2020 issue of INSIGHT, with the theme of AI and Systems Engineering. SERC was also presented with the award for Best Article for the issue’s lead inclusion, "AI4SE and SE4AI: A Research Roadmap."
EducationJohn Palfrey

Academy mourns passing of K. Kelly Wise P’80, ’83, ’86, GP’21

Longtime former English instructor and IRT founder K. Kelly Wise P’80, ’83, ’86, GP’21, died Friday, August 6, 2021. He was 88. In 1966, Wise and his family arrived at Phillips Academy, where Kelly created a filmmaking course in addition to teaching English, dorm duties, and coaching. He created the school’s first residential cluster, was chair of the English department, and later became dean of faculty, making it his purpose to recruit and hire more teachers with diverse backgrounds.
Albemarle, NCouterbanksvoice.com

College of The Albemarle Receives $132,500 in Golden LEAF Foundation Funding

“The Golden LEAF Foundation is pleased to be a partner to College of The Albemarle in growing its capacity for training licensed truck drivers,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting the long-term economic success of North Carolina, especially rural communities, is the core mission of the Golden LEAF Foundation. This project will help grow the pool of qualified workers for high-demand jobs in the region.”
EducationRocky Mount Telegram

New counselors join N.C. Wesleyan staff

N.C. Wesleyan College recently welcomed two new members to its Counseling Center staff. Fonda Porter joins the college as the new director of counseling and accessibility services and Lee Tyson joins the staff as counselor. “Positive mental health for college students is critical for success. We are pleased to offer...
Societyyouthtoday.org

Black youth career development program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Career Development, Black Youth, Disadv. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the...
Watertown, NYinformnny.com

26 North Country students awarded memorial scholarship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union and the Northern New York Community Foundation awarded 26 local students the Michelle D. Salisbury Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was created in remembrance of Michelle Salisbury who worked at Northern Credit Union and died in a car accident in 2009. To honor her memory Northern Credit Union awards the scholarship each year to one student from each school within Jefferson Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Pulaski and Sandy Creek school districts.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Mercy Health awards three scholarships to college students

Three college students pursuing careers in the medical field each received a $500 scholarship after completing a six-week program where they shadowed physicians and providers at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. The three students, David Hilbrecht, a junior at Western Kentucky University; Cassidy Lounsbury, a Southern Illinois University graduate who will be...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham Garden Club awards scholarship to Tillie Slosser

Needham Garden Club recently awarded its annual scholarship to Needham High School student Tillie Slosser. The award is given to a student who has shown enthusiasm in the study of horticulture and concern for the environment and who will continue to study at the college level. Slosser is an avid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy