Tokyo Olympics organisers dismissed any link to rising coronavirus cases in Japan on Thursday after reporting 24 infections among Games participants, the highest yet. At least 193 athletes, media and Olympic employees and contractors have now tested positive for the virus, according to Tokyo 2020 figures that do not include some cases at airports and in training camps. On Wednesday, Japan reported 9,583 cases nationwide, the first time the figure has topped 9,000, with cases also at a record level in Tokyo. International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said there was nothing to suggest a link between the Games and the rising figures.