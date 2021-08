(CBS Local Sports)– Joe Johnson is 40 years old, but he is proving that he is still one of the best basketball players in the world. The 7x All-Star is one of the many former NBA players shining in the Big3, which is the league created by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz for players outside of the NBA to continue to play the game they love. Week 7 begins this Saturday, August 14 at 1pm EST/PST on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+.