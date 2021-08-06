Protective or possessive? Mum deletes influencer 14-year old daughter’s social media accounts with a staggering 1.7 million followers calling it unhealthy

Being an influencer is a tricky profession. You are an idol to a number, and you are influencing people you have never seen or met in real life. As much as influencers influence their followers, their number of followers can also affect the influencer. The more the following, the more the validation, but is it truly validation? When the numbers can be bought? When the loyalty is seasonal, and gods forbid if you take a break to detox from the pressures of social media, will your loyal followers stay? That is clearly a lot of pressure to live with and more so for teenagers who are enjoying massive following, which brings tremendous daily pressures.