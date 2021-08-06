Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Big 5: Paper Citizen’s Claire Gohst

By Premier Guitar
premierguitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston indie-rocker on her favorite British pickups and her "cat lady" hero. Rig Rundown: Covet's Yvette Young - Premier Guitar ›. Interview: Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion - Premier Guitar ›. Paper Citizen - Home | Facebook ›. Paper Citizen (@papercitizen) • Instagram photos and videos ›. Paper Citizen...

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Young
Person
Brett Gurewitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big 5#Premier Guitar#Cat Lady#Nada Surf#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls return with catchy new single ‘Sick’ + announce new album ‘Homesick’

Following on from the Dirt 5 soundtrack single Accident Waiting To Happen as well as the top 3 debut album Open Up Your Head, Sea Girls today return not only with their infectious new single Sick but also with the announcement of their new album Homesick (out January 14th 2022). The new single was premiered by none other than rising artist Arlo Parks as the ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1 yesterday night. Listen below.
MusicMetalSucks

Animals as Leaders Finish Tracking New Album

Animals as Leaders mastermind Tosin Abasi has finished tracking guitars for the band’s next album, which will be their first since The Madness of Many, released in 2016. How do we know? Tosin himself announced as much via Instagram along with a video clip of him tapping through what he says is the very final guitar part put to tape. He captioned the video as follows:
Musicloudersound.com

Kontinuum release video for brand new single Hjartavél

Icelandic ambient proggers Kontinuum have released a lyric video for a brand new song, Hjartavél, which you can watch below. It's the first new music from the quintet since the release of No Need To Reason in 2018. Although there are no details on a follow-up album, the band's own quotes seem to indicate more new material is on the horizon.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2160: Sam Cooke – “Chain Gang”

Sam Cooke was one of those singers, of course, where the old joke about he could sing the phone book and people would love it, because of the sound of his voice and his amazing phrasing. He just had one of the greatest voices in the history of popular music, full stop.
Rock MusicStereogum

The Heavy Music To Shoegaze Pipeline

Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley and members of Nothing, Alcest, Cloakroom, and more discuss the wave of metal and punk musicians delving into dream-pop There’s a great meme, popularized by music writer Dan Ozzi, that proposes a limited number of life paths for punks once they turn 30. Ozzi listed hobbies — CrossFit, craft beer, Facebook ranting, etc. — but later incarnations of the meme have expanded it to include the types of music that fans of rowdier or more aggro fare often adopt as their own once “aging out” of their scene: rockabilly, synthwave, bluegrass, or ambient, to name a few. While all of those are still home to many a thriving second-act musical project, over the past decade the trendiest pivot for punk and metal artists of all stripes has been shoegaze. The meme-driven stereotype may depict ex-punks or ex-whatevers falling back into something nostalgic and time-honored, but this crop of heavy shoegazers are doing just the opposite: falling into the genre almost by mistake and then reshaping it in their image.
CelebritiesElle

Watch Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Model Like Pros in Her Ivy Park Rodeo Kids Campaign

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter and Grammy winner, returned to her other public hobby today, modeling for her mom's Ivy Park line in a new video released for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. She was joined by her mom plus her little brother and sister, four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They all appeared alongside Bey in different frames during the 36-second ad. But even though their appearances are brief, they're true scene-stealers. Being a star is literally in their genes, after all:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Paris And Finn’s Alliance Begins, Secrets Kept From Steffy?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers suggest John “Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be keeping secrets from his new bride Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But he will find a confidant. B&B spoilers for the week of August 16 to August 20 reveal he confides in Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). That is not the best way to begin a marriage. However with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) as your birth mom, there is bound to be deception.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson celebrates happy news following heartfelt health confession

Oliver Hudson was delighted to deliver some joyous news to fans on Tuesday in the wake of an emotional post which surprised many. The son of Goldie Hawn - who shares three children with his wife, Erin Bartlett - updated his social media followers with an Instagram message which has clearly thrilled Oliver and his legion of fans.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?
Public SafetyBBC

Disability campaigner stranded after hotel shower fall

A disability campaigner was left naked and feeling vulnerable when she fell in a hotel bathroom where an emergency alarm cord was tied up out of reach. Jennie Berry, a wheelchair user from Hartlepool, lay on the floor for 20 minutes after the accessible shower seat broke in her room on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy