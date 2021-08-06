Tarpons’ ‘Two-A-Days’ begins
Early Monday morning, August 2, the football players were assigned their lockers, uniforms and equipment for the upcoming football season. Once settled the players made their way onto the practice field for the start of the 8 a.m. football practice. After conditioning and working on football fundamentals the practice ends around 10:30 a.m. The day doesn't end there, as the players make their way to the weight room to lift weights. Rinse and repeat for the next couple of days.
