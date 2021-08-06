Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

LSEG data drive shows everywhere except its stock

By Peter Thal Larsen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiE5N_0bJpKrjR00
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG.L) takeover of Refinitiv is evident everywhere except its share price. Swallowing the financial-information purveyor has transformed the 43 billion pound company: roughly two-thirds of its revenue now comes from flogging data and analytical tools. Yet its stock still trades more like the European exchange operator it used to be than the global information group it has become.

When Chief Executive David Schwimmer unveiled the mega-merger two years ago, LSEG shareholders gave it a rapturous welcome. Recently, however, they have become more nervous about the former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker’s ability to turn around Refinitiv, previously owned by Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent company of Breakingviews. An unexpected increase in costs and recent outages to Refinitiv’s flagship financial-information product, Eikon, have fuelled the concerns. Even after a 4% bounce on Friday morning, LSEG shares are down 14% this year, while the benchmark FTSE 100 Index is up 10%.

The new-look group has some obvious weak spots. The division which houses Eikon has shrunk for several years: its revenue contracted by a further 0.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2021. Yet units which sell fraud-prevention services and provide data feeds to banks and investors are expanding. Overall, the Data & Analytics division’s first-half revenue was up 4.8% year-on-year on a pro-forma basis. That’s in line with Schwimmer’s expectations for growth of 4% to 6% a year, in line with the broader market.

Schwimmer’s broader financial goals are still in doubt, though. Average forecasts compiled by Refinitiv project that LSEG will generate revenue of around 7.7 billion pounds by 2023. That represents a compound growth rate slightly lower than the minimum 5% a year promised by the company. Analysts also expect LSEG’s EBITDA margin to be below the company’s 50% target by 2023.

Investors are therefore reserving judgment. After including net debt of 7.1 billion pounds at the end of June, LSEG’s enterprise value is around 50 billion pounds. That’s about 13 times forecast EBITDA for 2023, which is in line with smaller Frankfurt-based rival Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), but lower than U.S. exchange operators like Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) and CME (CME.O). Meanwhile, rival data providers like FactSet (FDS.N) and S&P Global (SPGI.N), which is absorbing IHS Markit (INFO.N), are valued at around 20 times EBITDA. Schwimmer faces a long haul.

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- London Stock Exchange Group on Aug. 6 reported a year-on-year rise of 4.6% in revenue in the first half of 2021, though warned about a pick-up in costs in the second part of the year.

- LSEG said total revenue hit 3.36 billion pounds ($4.67 billion), on a pro-forma basis to reflect its takeover of Refinitiv, which completed at the end of January. Adjusted operating profit rose 4% to 1.3 billion pounds.

- However, it warned that it expected further cost increases in the second half of 2021, caused by the return of costs such as travel as well as ongoing expenses from legacy IT and inflation.

- It said it would pay an interim dividend of 25 pence for each share, a rise of 7% from a year ago.

- LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on July 2 the company was confident that its data and analytics division, which houses most of the Refinitiv businesses, could deliver revenue growth of 4% to 6% a year over the medium term.

- Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Breakingviews, is the former owner of Refinitiv and has a minority stake in LSEG.

- LSEG shares were up 3.6% at 77.38 pounds by 0730 GMT on Aug. 6.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Big Business#Lseg L#European#Breakingviews#Eikon#Data Analytics#Ebitda#Intercontinental Exchange#Cme#Factset#Peter Tl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adam Couch Sells 14,505 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total value of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21). Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 4,090 ($53.44) on Thursday. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nordex

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR19.7, which is approximately 15.90% above the present share price of $19.95. Patel expects Nordex to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.44 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to £103

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).
modernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 260,249 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.08. A number of research analysts have weighed...
Financial Reportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

LSEG sales rise as it advances integration with Refinitiv

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) – London Stock Exchange Group reported a sharp rise in first-half revenue on Friday, along with progress in integrating the Refinitiv data group and a rise in dividends, prompting the best performance journal of your actions so far this year. UK stock trader LSEG said its...
Stockssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

IPO activity powers LSEG to 4.6% H1 rise in total income

IPO activity powers LSEG to 4.6% H1 rise in total income. London Stock Exchange Group has announced positive performance across all divisions in its H1 2021 interim results, translating into 4.6 per cent YoY growth in total income. In the post-trade area, LSEG revenues rose 8.4 per cent YoY for...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Stocks rise in response to positive US job data.

Stocks rise in response to positive US job data. On Friday, stock markets climbed as investors evaluated a positive US jobs report against concerns that the Federal Reserve may reduce stimulus sooner than planned to avoid the economy overheating. The dollar rose as government data indicated that the US economy...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Data From ESW Shows Millennials Driving Cross-border E-commerce Sales

Click here to read the full article. New data from ESW, formerly eShopWorld, revealed Millennials have been driving international, direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales over the past six months, which follows an overall shift to higher online purchases during the pandemic. The authors of the report said with “reduced access to stores during the pandemic,” more than half, or 52 percent, of 25- to 34-year-olds shopped online, directly from international brands. Data from ESW’s Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021 survey was culled from nearly 15,000 consumers across 14 countries. The poll found that 52 percent were “motivated to buy online during the pandemic.”More...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks rise following encouraging employment data, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 11:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202 points, or 0.6%, to 34,995 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Extend Rebound on Trade Deficit, Jobs Data

Stocks are extending this morning's gains, rebounding from yesterday's slump as investors unpack a slew of economic data. Initial jobless claims for last week came in at 385,000 -- in line with estimates, and lower than the previous week -- while continuing jobless claims fell below 3 million for the first time since March 2020. Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit climbed to a record 6.7% in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was last seen up 191 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are firmly in the black as well.
Stocksactionforex.com

US Stocks Up Before ADP Data

Major US indices closed Wednesday’s session in the green, but today’s employment figures could rapidly change the market mood. The latest US jobs data will give an indication of how fast the US labor market is progressing towards the Fed’s policy goal, and how close we are to the ‘substantial’ progress that the Fed pursues to trigger the most-apprehended tapering of its massive bond-buying program.
Financial Reportsthechronicle-news.com

SSR Mining Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Continuing Its Exceptional Track Record of Operational and Financial Delivery

ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE EPS OF $0.46 PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW OF $100 MILLION. DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.05 per common share, payable on September 13, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rebound, But Oil Drops On Chinese PMI Data

Stock markets rebounded on Monday but investor optimism over the global recovery was kept in check by worries over the spread of coronavirus variants and China's regulatory crackdown. Oil prices fell meanwhile on weak manufacturing growth from China, the world's biggest importer of crude. Signs that US lawmakers were edging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy