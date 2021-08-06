Cancel
Poland bonfire explosion injures a man and a teenager

By Sun Journal Staff Report
Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLAND — Two people were injured Thursday night when a gasoline container exploded next to a bonfire, authorities said. Police, fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 11:49 p.m. to a home on Maple Lane where the homeowner and a 15-year-old male, who were nearest the explosion, had suffered “significant” second- and third-degree burns on their arms and chests, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Gagne.

