Poland bonfire explosion injures a man and a teenager
POLAND — Two people were injured Thursday night when a gasoline container exploded next to a bonfire, authorities said. Police, fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 11:49 p.m. to a home on Maple Lane where the homeowner and a 15-year-old male, who were nearest the explosion, had suffered “significant” second- and third-degree burns on their arms and chests, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Gagne.www.sunjournal.com
