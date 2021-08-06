Poland bonfire explosion injures a man and a teenager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenage boys are in the hospital after somebody opened fire at a Sweet 16 party on Staten Island. The party began with Friday night fun in front of a home on Harbor Avenue in Mariners Harbor but ended in violent chaos shortly after 11 p.m. Police told CBS2 an argument led to at least one gun being drawn, bullets flying and a pair of 16-year-old boys struck. The mother who hosted her daughter’s packed Sweet 16 party did not want to be identified. “She’s traumatized. Her best friends, her good friends,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Police don’t have...