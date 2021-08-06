Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Barbra Streisand, 'Right As The Rain'

By Tom Huizenga
iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

It's tough to find more lustrous, viscerally alive singing than this. It's 1962, and a 20-year-old Barbra Streisand, at the dawn of her spectacular career, takes a solid but unassuming love ballad and displays all the potential of the human voice in three minutes. The song, from the liberal-minded 1944 comedy Bloomer Girl, is by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, the same team who gave us "Over the Rainbow." Streisand recorded "Right as the Rain" for her second album, but this earlier, previously unreleased version (made even before her debut album) is more urgent, honest and less calculated. It also benefits from a more transparent arrangement. Even at 20, the Streisand voice is fully formed, with its tonal beauty, signature extravagant phrasing, supreme breath control and an attitude that shouts, "Listen to me, I've got something to say."

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yip Harburg
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Harold Arlen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand on Her New Album, Directing Again and the Only Time She Smoked Pot

It’s 3 p.m. on a beautiful Southern California day and Barbra Streisand is in bed. “I’m still in my nightie,” she says. “I love being in my bed.” Of course, her dogs — Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett — are by her side. “They take their naps in my bed,” Streisand tells me on today’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. Leave it to Streisand to work from her boudoir. She’s promoting her new album, “Release Me 2,” a collection of 10 recordings from the EGOT winner’s vault that have never been released. On the recording that debuts Aug. 6, she...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Barbra Streisand Turned Down This Surprising Offer From Jackie Kennedy

One of the most legendary singers of all time, Barbra Streisand, nearly worked with one of history's most iconic first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. In the 1980s, Kennedy Onassis had offered to work with Streisand on an exciting project, but the music legend turned down the offer at the time. Recently, Streisand revealed what the pair almost created together. Read on to find out what might have been.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Barbra Streisand reveals stage name suggestion she rejected

Barbra Streisand reveals stage name suggestion she rejected. Singing and acting legend Barbra Streisand has revealed she rejected the chance to change her name to Barbara Sands when she was starting out in her career, and she also turned down a suggestion to call her debut album 'Sweet and Saucy Streisand'.
MoviesPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of 'Funny Girl' on Broadway

NEW YORK — A Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” is aiming to open next year with Beanie Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand. Producers announced Wednesday that Feldstein, the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor, will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beanie Feldstein Will Follow in Barbra Streisand's Footsteps in the New Funny Girl Revival

Broadway's first revival of Funny Girl has found its leading lady. Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, who made her Broadway debut as Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler in 2017, will star as Fanny Brice in the upcoming musical — a role originally made popular by Barbara Streisand in 1964. The musical, which was adapted into a film in 1968, is loosely based on the life of actor and comedian Fanny Brice and her complicated marriage to entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Barbra Streisand reveals the role Jackie Kennedy played in her upcoming memoir

Superstar Barbra Streisand has now been in the entertainment business for more than 60 years. She's released 36 studio albums, starred in 19 films and performed on countless stages around the world. Her efforts have earned her eight Grammys, eight Golden Globes, four Emmys, two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and she’s even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Sings Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin and More During Hollywood Bowl Debut

There was a moment after intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking everything in, and that called for her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed in it. Friday night changed that, as the Emmy-nominated and multi-hyphenate singer, actress, songwriter and author took to the stage for the first time and belted out a plethora of tunes accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite worries...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Barbra Streisand Opens Up About the One and Only Time She Smoked Pot: 'I Really Did It Onstage'

Barbra Streisand has only smoked weed once — and no, it wasn't with collaborator Willie Nelson. The eight-time Grammy Award winner, 79, opened up about her past experience with marijuana in a new interview with Variety, refuting the suggestion that she'd be upset if Nelson — a longtime pot enthusiast — had lit up while recording their recently released duet "I'd Want It to Be You." as part of her Release Me: 2 album.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Out Now: Barbra Streisand ‘Release Me 2,’ ft. Unreleased Tracks from the Vault with Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog and More

Release Me 2 is a new compilation album from the legendary Barbra Streisand, released today, Aug. 6. The follow-up to her 2012 set Release Me, this one features an assortment of rare and unreleased tracks from throughout her iconic career — including three collaborations with none other than Willie Nelson (“I’d Want It To Be You”), Kermit the Frog (“Rainbow Connection”) and Barry Gibb (“If Only You Were Mine)”.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Barbra Streisand Dishes On Her Experience With Drugs, Says She Tried Smoking But 'Didn't Like How It Made Me Feel'

Barbra Streisand is getting real about her past experiences as a worldwide star. While many Hollywood stars — especially those who have been in the industry for over six decades such as Streisand — have gotten caught up in the partying side that fame and fortune has to offer, the EGOT winner has managed to stay far away from it all, for the most part.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy