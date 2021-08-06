Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta and Huayra R debuts at Monterey Car Week

Italian supercar maker Pagani showcases the Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta and Huayra R in The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week from August 5 to 15, 2021. The Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta (or Storm Package) has, according to Pagani, a “range of upgrades and solutions aimed at further unleashing the car’s true racing attitude.”

Without a doubt, the Huayra BC is already a potent track car. It has a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine pumping out 745 horsepower and 811 pound-feet off torque. Power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via an Xtrac seven-speed automated manual transmission with an electromechanical differential.

And since the Pagani Huayra BC only weighs 1,250 kg, it goes like the proverbial stink. It rushes from zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds and blazes the quarter-mile in 10.8-seconds @ 148 mph. However, all eyes are on the Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta. The Storm Package adds a new front splitter with a dedicated front air intake, a new rear wing with an integrated central fin, and a six-pipe exhaust system.

Also new is a bespoke suspension system with a new Soft Driving mode for better ride comfort when you’re not gunning for the quickest lap time on the race track. Thanks to an “optimized powertrain,” the Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta gets an eight-percent power increase. The twin-turbo V12 motor now has 827 horsepower, while maximum torque remains at 811 pound-feet, more than enough to either win a race or get you in trouble.

Meanwhile, the mythical Pagani Huayra R is making its world premiere at the Quail Lodge Golf Club at Monterey Car Week. Pagani will display the Huayra R’s naturally aspirated V12-R engine, six-speed sequential gearbox, and Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2/Carbo-Triax HP62 monocoque frame for everyone to see and admire.

It also happens that 2021 is the tenth anniversary of Pagani’s Huayra hypercar. Pagani will parade all Huayra models in front of fans and spectators alike in Laguna Seca at the Monterey Rolex Motorsports event to commemorate ten years of dominance.

The Pagani Huayra R has an all-new naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 838 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque while spinning to 9,000 rpm. It also has a new rear spoiler with movable flaps to produce 2,205 pounds of downforce at 199 mph. Pagani is only making 30 examples of the Huayra R, and each will start at around $3.1-million.