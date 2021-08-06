Heat’s Bam Adebayo on Olympic experience, ‘I have built a lot of connections’ (including with Damian Lillard)

In some ways, it already was mission accomplished for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo ahead of Friday’s gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, at least when it came to networking at the Games.

“I have built a lot of connections,” Adebayo said Friday of his first run with Team USA.

“It’s definitely going to make me a better player, just for the simple fact I can, if need be, call one of them and just ask them a couple of questions.”

Among the strongest bonds, Adebayo said, is the one with Olympic teammate Damian Lillard, who has been at somewhat of an impasse with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding his NBA future.

“I’ve built a connection with Damian,” Adebayo said.

Lillard, 31, said the growth of Adebayo, 24, has been tangible over this past month that Team USA’s roster of NBA stars has been together.

“I think he’s just figured out not just, ‘who am I as a player,’ but what players and what things I can do to be most effective on this team, specifically,” said Lillard, who followed Adebayo in a media session ahead of Friday night’s Olympic championship game against France. “And he’s figured it out pretty quick. And that’s impressive for a younger player, for him to be one of the younger players on the team. So I’m super, super proud of that.”

Adebayo said working with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, USA Basketball’s Olympic coach, has been similar to his work over his first four NBA seasons with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“He reminds me of my coach,” Adebayo said of Popovich. “He’s non-stop. He’s one of those guys that’s brain is always moving a hundred miles a minute. And you need that as a coach. And he doesn’t care what anybody’s opinion is, outside of us. I will say that, he does not care about that. That’s what struck out to me. And he’s all about business.”